IPL 2021: [Watch] Glenn Maxwell is clean bowled attempting the reverse flick during RCB's Super Over simulation 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Glenn Maxwell was clean bowled while attempting his famous reverse flick during a Super Over simulation organized by the franchise.

Maxwell has made a name for himself by playing some audacious reverse sweeps and switch-hits in international and franchise cricket. But his attempt at playing the reverse flick during RCB’s Super Over simulation ended with his stumps being disturbed.

On Sunday, RCB shared a video on their YouTube channel in which some players of the franchise were seen taking part in a Super Over simulation. The players were divided into two teams - RCB A (Team Shahbaz Ahmed) and RCB B (Team Akash Deep).

Maxwell batted for Team Shahbaz Ahmed but could not bring out his big hits as he completely missed his reverse flick. The Super Over ended in a tie as both teams scored 12 runs each. RCB shared a video of the Super Over simulation on their Twitter account with the caption:

“Bold Diaries: Super Over Simulation: RCB A v RCB B. Super overs are always thrilling and this one between Team Akash Deep vs Team Shahbaz Ahmed went down to the wire. Watch it unfold ball by ball on Bold Diaries. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021.”

RCB will begin their campaign in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 by taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 20.

“Very happy to see such a relaxed environment” - RCB skipper Virat Kohli

Speaking ahead of RCB’s first match in the second half of IPL 2021, skipper Virat Kohli asserted that the team is relaxed and is very much looking forward to the challenge of playing in the UAE.

Kohli recently joined the RCB contingent after returning from England, where he led India in the Test series. The skipper said at a virtual press conference:

"When after quarantine I stepped out to practice, I did not feel we went away at all. I felt like this is just an extension of where we left. The spirit, the camaraderie was absolutely the same and the excitement could be felt in the air. I was very happy to see such a relaxed environment.”

He also dismissed thoughts that RCB would be hampered by their momentum being halted due to IPL 2021’s suspension in India. Kohli countered:

"Whether you have seven wins in the row, you have to start the eighth game with the same passion. And if you have no wins in five games which we have experience as a team, you still have to find motivation."

Also Read

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



With our first match in 🇦🇪 just a couple of days away, here’s a recap of what happened in the first half of



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers IPL 2021, The RCB Story So FarWith our first match in 🇦🇪 just a couple of days away, here’s a recap of what happened in the first half of #IPL2021 earlier this year. IPL 2021, The RCB Story So Far



With our first match in 🇦🇪 just a couple of days away, here’s a recap of what happened in the first half of #IPL2021 earlier this year.



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers https://t.co/Ox3kBBXQR6

RCB were third in the points table, with five wins and two losses, when IPL 2021 had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Edited by Samya Majumdar