IPL 2021: [Watch] Hilarious scenes in Abu Dhabi as Ashwin misses a reverse paddle and RR fluff a silly run out

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Mustafizur Rahman and Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin joined hands on Saturday to create what could be the funniest moment of IPL 2021.

On the penultimate ball of the final over of DC's innings, Ashwin went for an uncharacteristic reverse paddle sweep against Rahman. His bat was nowhere near the off-cutter as the ball rolled over to Sanju Samson.

The RR skipper wasn't in the mood to allow DC a bye and threw the ball to the bowler at the non-striker's end. But Rahman, matching Ashwin's absurdity, slipped in his attempt to get the bails off and ended up giving away an extra run. You can watch the full video here:

Even the second run wasn't without its share of fun. Ashwin, obviously a bit anxious in the heat of the moment, misjudged the crease and slid his bat almost a meter behind the stumps before running back to the striker's end. This was also noticed by a few fans on Twitter:

∆ @L1OneI Ashwin dragging his bat while being completely inside the crease. 🤣🤣 Ashwin dragging his bat while being completely inside the crease. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/98gZ7q0w19

Regardless of how they came, the two runs could prove crucial in the context of the game in the second innings. DC put up a total of 154-6, which could be just above par on a wicket which has been two-paced since the first ball. The biggest contribution came from Shreyas Iyer (43 off 32) followed by a late flourish from Shimron Hetmyer (28 off 16).

RR get off to a poor start after final over comedy

To make things from bad to worse for them, RR got off to a horror start in Abu Dhabi. They bravely chose to open with otherwise middle-order batsman Liam Livingstone alongside the inexperienced Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Both openers were sent back in the first two overs by Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje respectively. Responsibility now lies with skipper Samson and David Miller to take RR home. DC, meanwhile, will look to Ashwin and Axar Patel to make merry of the wicket which has enough purchase available for spinners.

