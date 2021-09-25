IPL 2021: [Watch]"In modern day cricket every ground looks smaller, but this seems really small" - Punjab Kings director Anil Kumble   

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Director of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble noted the distinct features of the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The venue boasts smaller boundary dimensions when compared to other stadiums, especially in the UAE.

The Punjab franchise has fond memories of the venue right from Glenn Maxwell's purple patch in 2014 to Rahul Tewatia's heist last year. This will also be the first time the team will take the field in Sharjah after being rechristened to the Punjab Kings.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table

Kumble noted how the venue is very small when compared to other venues and how that makes a bowler vulnerable in terms of conceding boundaries. Speaking to Punjab Kings' social media handles, Kumble said:

"The ground is smaller. I guess, in modern day cricket every ground looks small but this seems really small, you hit a lot of sixes here. So that is something you need to keep in mind and be aware of. "

Sharjah's first match of the second leg was an eye opener with the typically flat glossy wicket not on display. Instead, runscoring became difficult as the innings progressed.

I felt special being able to play that knock with Punjab Kings: Mandeep Singh

One of the Punjab franchise's striking memories with the venue comes in the form of Mandeep Singh's match-winning knock against the Kolkata Knight Riders last year.

The batsman chose to stay with the side following the death of his father with departure from the UAE being difficult due to the bio-bubble set in place. The former U-19 player played a sublime unbeaten knock of 66 off 56 deliveries to steer his side home alongside Chris Gayle. Speaking to Punjab Kings' social media outlets, Mandeep said:

"Last year, everyone knows what happened with me. At that time, I used to play like my father used to suggest. Like, he used to tell me to play the first 10 balls carefully, you will be able to cover it up later if you stay long at the crease. He also always used to tell me to remain not out till the end, the team will always win if you don't get out."

Also Read

"So honestly, in that match I tried playing that way and it felt good, I felt special being able to play that knock for him."

Punjab Kings will look to shake off their brain fade during their close defeat against Rajasthan Royals and hope to seal two points against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra