IPL 2021: [Watch] Ishan Kishan hilariously throws ice at Shane Bond during his interview

Ishan Kishan is not a part of the playing eleven for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) clash. But the young gun kept himself entertained in the dugout on Thursday, hilariously throwing some ice to annoy Shane Bond while the latter was giving an interview.

Several fans picked up on Ishan Kishan’s prank online. You can check out the clip of Kishan throwing ice at Shane Bond here, with the light-hearted practical joke getting underway around the 45-second mark.

Ishan Kishan throwing paper on shane bond😂



Last year it's pant & ponting! Now him. They've no fear of senior players! 😂#MIvsRR #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/SBGpsQbjc1 — as|am* (@asIam_as) April 29, 2021

Shane Bond was in the middle of a serious conversation with the broadcasters during MI’s first innings when Ishan Kishan was seen cheering the team on in the dugout. But the 22-year-old decided to don the prankster’s hat midway, throwing some ice at the MI bowling coach before proceeding to act as if nothing had happened.

Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham followed suit but narrowly missed his target as Ishan Kishan looked sheepishly at his MI teammate. Kishan took a couple more shots later on at Shane Bond before the former speedster decided to address the issue.

Asked by Nick Knight whether he was enjoying his time with the team, Shane Bond had this to say.

“It’ll be better if I wasn’t getting ice thrown at the back of my head from these muckers behind!”

Fans pick up on Ishan Kishan’s antics

Ishan Kishan found himself in the dugout after being dropped for the RR clash. The young wicket-keeper has struggled for form this season, scoring just 73 runs at a strike rate of 82.95 in five games. He was replaced by Nathan Coulter-Nile, with the Australian pacer making his IPL 2021 debut.

Many fans noticed Ishan Kishan’s comical antics during the interview, and took to Twitter to react to it. While some were surprised by the youngster’s actions, others joked about how Ishan Kishan was lashing out after being dropped from the team.

Advertisement

Gussa utar rha tha of not making into xi — Anand💿 (@iamakt27) April 29, 2021

Ishan and Neesham were throwing stuff at Shane Bond during his interview with the commentators? Hahaha! — Vatsal Udani (@udani09) April 29, 2021