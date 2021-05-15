IPL 2021: [Watch] Ishan Kishan & Trent Boult play the 'cross the bottle' challenge

Mumbai Indians (MI) recently shared a throwback video from one of their training sessions where Trent Boult and Ishan Kishan were having some fun. The two players played "cross the bottle challenge", where Kishan turned the bowler while Boult had to hit the ball, crossing a certain point at a distance.

Ishan Kishan was seen gently throwing the ball towards Boult so that he could get as much distance as possible from his shots. However, it was the 22-year-old who won the challenge, with Boult being unable to clear the mark. You can see a video of their fun 'underarm' cricket here:

Mumbai Indians had a mixed IPL 2021 campaign before the tournament was suspended indefinitely. The defending champions were in the fourth spot on the points table with four wins out of seven games.

With all the teams playing their matches at neutral venues, MI struggled at the slow pitches in Chennai, where they played their first five games of the season. The five-time winners won only two of their five games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

However, as soon as they moved to a pitch that was similar to the conditions in Mumbai, they were seemingly back to their best. MI won both their games in Delhi, where batting was considerably easy.

Ishan Kishan's tough time in IPL 2021

Ishan Kishan

After making his India debut in the shortest format against England earlier this year, a lot was expected from Ishan Kishan in the now-suspended tournament.

However, the batsman struggled to get going in IPL 2021, scoring 73 runs across five games at an average of 14.60 while his strike rate was 82.95. Kishan was even dropped for some of the games.

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, the 22-year-old will be keen to do well whenever he gets his next opportunity in national colors. The BCCI is yet to announce its team for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Ishan Kishan should be a strong contender to make that squad as most of the senior players will be on the tour of England.