IPL 2021: [Watch] KKR players have a ball while enjoying a game of ‘Maram Pitti’

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) contingent was seen having a blast while taking part in a game called‘Maram Pitti’. As explained by Nitish Rana, the game involves 'hitting' the person one dislikes.

After a poor first half, KKR have made an impressive start to the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. In the two matches they have played in the Middle East, KKR have hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets and Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets.

On Friday, KKR shared a video of their players enjoying themselves to the hilt while taking part in the game of ‘Maram Pitti’.

“WARNING: The content you are about to see is not for the faint-hearted. Cause when you get hit in Maran Pitti, you get hit. #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2021.”

In the fun video, Nitish Rana is heard explaining:

“We used to call this game as ‘Maram Pitti’. All you have to do is target the person you don’t like. In the game and not in life (mockingly). This is my game plan. I’ll target the person whom I don’t like. Especially Shubman (Gill).”

Maram Pitti is an Indian version of dodgeball. In the traditional form of the game, a person in possession of the ball hits the others without moving from his position. The game continues till only one player is left, who is declared the winner.

“It's been a long time we have played like this” - KKR captain Eoin Morgan after MI win

Putting aside their abysmal record against MI, KKR dominated the defending champions in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Impressed with the team’s performance, KKR captain Eoin Morgan admitted that the emphatic win would give the team a lot of confidence.

"It's been a long time we have played like this. Baz (Brendon McCullum) has taken over for almost two seasons, so the way we are playing is now getting into his style. To hold such a strong Mumbai team and chase it (the target) down in the manner we did gives us confidence,” Morgan said at a post-match press conference.

Bowling first after winning the toss, KKR restricted MI to only 155 for 6. Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi then cracked blazing fifties to lead the KKR chase. Sunil Narine walked away with the Man of the Match award for his economical figures of 1 for 20.

