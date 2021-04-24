IPL 2021: [Watch] Kolkata Knight Riders gear up for their match against Rajasthan Royals

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play their fifth match of IPL 2021 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight.

The Knight Riders are currently on a 3-match losing streak in the competition. Since the win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their season opener, the Kolkata-based franchise have suffered defeats against the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

The KKR squad will be keen to get back on the winning track when they square off against the Royals in Mumbai. Ahead of their fifth IPL 2021 fixture, the two-time champions worked hard in the net session. KKR's social media team shared an Instagram reel featuring some of the top moments from their most recent practice session.

The Kolkata Knight Riders currently hold the seventh position on the IPL 2021 points table, with two points to their name. The Rajasthan Royals also have the same number of points, but KKR are ahead on the virtue of their superior net run rate. The winner of tonight's game could inch closer to the Top 4.

Dinesh Karthik will be the key to success for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021

Dinesh Karthik has a brilliant record against the Rajasthan Royals (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders' senior batsman Dinesh Karthik will have the responsibility of delivering the goods in the batting department tonight. Karthik has scored 233 runs while donning the KKR jersey against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL.

In KKR's last game against the Chennai Super Kings, Karthik looked in fantastic touch at Wankhede Stadium. With the pitch expected to assist the batsmen tonight, Karthik will be keen to play a big knock and help the Kolkata Knight Riders end their losing streak in IPL 2021.