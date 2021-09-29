IPL 2021: [Watch] Mike Hesson and Mohammad Siraj confident about RCB's chances against RR following a full house in the optional training session

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Mike Hesson and pacer Mohammad Siraj expressed their optimism ahead of their 'Royal' derby against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The three-time finalists recorded a historic win at the Wankhede the last time the two sides met in the league.

Ahead of the clash in Dubai, there was a full turnout for the optional training session. Addressing the strength of the turnout, coach Mike Hesson feels that while the franchise does not have any grave concerns to fix.

He also felt the turnout was not a surprise given the players love to be in an optimal zone before the game. Speaking to RCB's social media handles, Hesson said:

"Well, I don't think we've got any issues with any of our guys, I mean it is an optional choice for a reason. Lot of guys love hitting balls and love to keep their confidence nice and high. It is just a short sharp session and just to make sure guys top up and are confident getting into the act."

Hesson also spoke about the side's vital win against Mumbai Indians that gave the side some breathing space among the cramped mid table. He added:

"Look, it's certainly nice to win. I think we enjoy winning than not. It just releases a little bit of tension and makes us focus on the process rather than the leaderboard. We won't get too excited when we win and won't be too down when we lose."

RCB got back to winning ways after an inspirational win over the defending champions. Prior to that, they were in a spot of bother after losing their first two matches in the second leg of IPL 2021.

I try to take as many wickets as possible with the new ball for RCB: Mohammad Siraj

Mohammad Siraj has been one of the biggest positives for the franchise over the course of the last two editions. He has improved with the white ball and has taken up the new ball responsibility for the franchise as well.

Siraj spoke about the impact Virat Kohli has on the field with his aggression that brushes on to the bowlers as well. He added:

"When Virat Kohli is on the field, everyone is pumped because of the aggression that he brings and bowlers also kept motivating each other and kept their belief because scoring won't be easy after the powerplay."

"I have improved a lot with my line and length and I am very confident in this IPL that I try to take as many wickets as possible with the new ball to put the opposition on the backfoot. I keep trying to hit the good lengths as it is beneficial for the team."

RCB will have one foot in the playoffs if they manage to secure a win over the Rajasthan Royals, who are coming off a defeat against bottom-placed side Sunrisers Hyderabad.

