IPL 2021: [Watch] MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina lead the way as CSK hit nets in UAE

'Thala' MS Dhoni and 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina returned to action on Friday (August 20) as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kicked off their first training and net session in the UAE. The team landed in the Middle East more than a week ago to begin practicing for the second half of IPL 2021.

In a video shared by the franchise, the whole squad can be seen traveling on the CSK bus from the team hotel to the ICC Academy in Dubai. The training begins with some light running and stretching before MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, among others, hit the open nets.

Here's the video:

Both MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina looked in daunting touch, cuffing a few lofted blows by stepping out against spinners under the watchful eyes of head coach Stephen Fleming. Opening bowler Deepak Chahar and wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa also looked in high spirits.

Dhoni's final shot in the clip, a definite six over long-on, was also accompanied by a "Shot Mahi bhai" cheer from a squad member.

The former Indian wicket-keeper played just four innings in the first half of IPL 2021, scoring only 18 runs at a strike rate of 123.33. Suresh Raina, on the other hand, played an anchoring role in his new No. 4 position and collected 123 runs from six innings, striking at just over 126.

MS Dhoni's CSK to face two tough games upfront in IPL 2021

CSK will begin their campaign, comfortably placed 2nd in the points table. They require just three wins from their final seven games to qualify for the Playoffs. But the side will still look to keep their guard up, given how their last bout in the UAE turned out to be the worst IPL performance in the franchise's history.

MS Dhoni and co will have to overcome arguably the toughest challenges for CSK in the first two games. CSK will play defending champions Mumbai Indians to kick off the UAE leg of the season on September 19. The clash will be followed by a Southern Derby against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, on September 24.

The franchise will play its final league game against the Punjab Kings on October 7.

