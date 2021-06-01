IPL 2021: [Watch] Pat Cummins shares glimpses of what it's like to shoot promotional videos for KKR

Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins has shared a fourth vlog based on his IPL 2021 journey on his official YouTube channel.

"In this week's Vlog the team arrives in Ahmedebad! I catch up with KD during a covid test, celebrate Andre's birthday, and show you some behind the scenes of a photoshoot for Kolkata Knight Riders! Enjoy!" wrote Cummins.

Pat Cummins was part of the KKR contingent in the 2021 edition of the IPL, before it was suspended due to the detection of multiple COVID-19 cases across different bio-bubbles.

In the seven matches that Cummins played, he picked up nine wickets at a strike-rate of 17.88. Furthermore, he also scored 93 runs whilst striking at 166.07, including a career-best unbeaten 34-ball 66 against CSK. Unfortunately, his innings went in vain as KKR went on to lose that game.

The video starts off with Cummins sharing a brief chat with fellow KKR bowler Kuldeep Yadav before proceeding to take the COVID test.

"Covid test number, um, about a 150 I reckon," said Cummins.

The video also shows scenes from Andre Russell's birthday celebrations. The entire KKR squad can be seen cheering for Russell as he cuts a two-tier chocolate cake.

Finally, the 28-year old gives fans a glimpse of behind-the-scenes footage of filming a promotional video for KKR. You can watch the video down below.

Pat Cummins unlikely to return for the remainder of the IPL

Pat Cummins finally meets his pregnant partner Becky after eight weeks (Screengrab from video by Chloe-Amanda Bailey)

Pat Cummins, who recently returned to Sydney following the IPL's suspension, is unlikely to feature in the remainder of the tournament.

Due to travel restrictions imposed by Australia, the 38-member Australian contingent participating in the IPL were first required to spend 14 days in the Maldives, followed by another 14-day quarantine in Australia.

There are still 31 matches to go in the 2021 edition of the IPL. However, Cummins has reportedly made it clear that he will not be participating in the remainder of the tournament that is slated to be held in the UAE later this year.