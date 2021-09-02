IPL 2021: [Watch] Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar conducts fun interviews of his teammates during their journey to Dubai

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) contingent reached Dubai on August 31, ahead of the second half of IPL 2021. They are currently undergoing a six-day quarantine in their hotel. Upon completion, they will kick off their preparations and indulge in training sessions to get ready for the IPL.

On Thursday (September 2), the franchise shared a short video on their official Instagram handle to update their fanbase about what the players were up to during their trip to Dubai. In the clip, PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar conducts short interviews with some of his teammates on the flight.

Punjab Kings shared the following post and captioned it:

"📹Flight mode 🔛 😉After a long wait, our very own #ReporterBrar is 🔙 in action! 😎🎥 #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 @harpreetsbrar95"

Punjab Kings were sixth in the points table when IPL 2021 was suspended in March

Punjab Kings will soon commence their training camp in Dubai after completing their quarantine formalities. The franchise will kick off their campaign in the second phase of the IPL with a match against the Rajasthan Royals on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The side, led by KL Rahul, are currently sixth in the points table. They will look to improve their performances in the second half to secure a spot in the Playoffs.

Punjab Kings' schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 is as follows:

Match 32: Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, September 21, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 37: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 25, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 28, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 45: Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, October 1, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 48: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 3, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 53: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 7, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

