IPL 2021: [Watch] Punjab Kings touch down in the UAE; to undergo 6-day quarantine

IPL 2021's sixth-placed team, the Punjab Kings, touched down in the UAE on Monday for the second leg of the season. They will now undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine in a Dubai hotel before starting training.

The franchise shared a video on its social media handles announcing the arrival. Head coach Anil Kumble and domestic stars like Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh and Murugan Ashwin, among others, made appearances. You can watch the clip here:

Looking ahead to the season, Kumble, who's also a former Indian captain, said that the Punjab Kings will look to simply take it one game at a time this season.

"Extremely nice to resume the IPL, although it's in a different location. 6 games, we would like to take one game at a time... It's good to see all of them here and once we get to Dubai, we'll get the ball rolling. So, looking forward to it," said Kumble.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who took seven wickets for the Punjab Kings in the first half and also made it to Team India's T20 side as a COVID replacement recently, also backed his head coach.

"The focus will be on the processes then we'll play match by match to ensure we can bring the best result," he said.

Leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin said the team would benefit from its past experience in the UAE. Ashwin played three games in the first half and will look to add to his tally of wickets here.

"Just like last year, we played on the same ground, so we are much aware of what the ground holds," he remarked.

The rest of the players, including captain KL Rahul, West Indies star Chris Gayle and the latest recruits, Nathan Ellis and Adil Rashid, will join the team after the conclusion of their international and domestic commitments.

Punjab Kings to resume their IPL 2021 season against Rajasthan Royals

The Punjab Kings will start the second half of the season on September 21 against the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, followed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 25 at the high-scoring Sharjah. The Mohali-based franchise has so far recorded three wins from eight games and will need to win at least four more games to have a chance at qualifying.

