IPL 2021: [Watch] Rajasthan Royals give a peek of their sprawling team room in Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals, who are currently camped in Mumbai for the 14th edition of the IPL, recently shared a clip in which they gave a short tour of their team room.

"Take a look at our team room in Mumbai! For real this time."

For real this time 😅#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Nz0epDBobH — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 10, 2021

The video offers fans a glimpse of RR's 'Hall of Fame' wall for players who have picked 4+ wickets for them in a game. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi and Shreyas Gopal reveal the perks of Rajasthan's team room and show fans the various amenities the players have access to.

The Rajasthan Royals will open their season with a clash against the Punjab Kings on April 13. RR will be keen to deliver this campaign after finishing rock bottom in the last IPL.

Rajasthan Royals have appointed Sanju Samson as their new skipper. The franchise also roped in Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara as the Director of Cricket.

Thrilled to be on board and look forward to working with everyone. #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily https://t.co/AHj0t7NJfh — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) January 24, 2021

Given their bottom place finish last season, RR were expected to make waves at the last IPL auction, which was held earlier this year. They went all-in for South African rounder Chris Morris, securing his services for Rs 16.25 crore, the highest bid for a player in IPL auction history.

"If you look at our XI on paper, we're one of the best"- Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson of RR in Team India action

Newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson isn't reading too much into Rajasthan Royals' failures from last season. The wicketkeeper-batsman believes if the players are in the right mindset, they can go the distance in the 14th edition of the IPL.

"I don't think we did too much wrong in the last season. If you look at our XI on paper, we're one of the best. So, I would like to tell everyone that we are a great bunch of players and we just need to play some good cricket. If we are in the right mindset as a team, I believe good things are ahead of us,” said Samson in an interaction with the Hindustan Times.

RR will play their first five games of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They open their season against the Punjab Kings, who the Royals managed to do the double over last year.