IPL 2021: [Watch] Ricky Ponting rallies his DC troops with inspiring pep talk

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting was seen giving a rousing pep talk to his team after joining the squad for a training session. Ponting highlighted four values he wants his team to follow - attitude, effort, commitment, and care.

Ricky Ponting recently completed his mandatory quarantine and joined the DC group for the first time. The Capitals shared a video of the former Australian skipper's speech with the caption:

"3 Days to go for our first #IPL2021 game and we bring you the video you've been waiting for. @RickyPonting met the 2021 squad for the first time, and his speech gave us goosebumps even while we recorded this."

Here's the video:

3️⃣ Days to go for our first #IPL2021 game and we bring you the video you've been waiting for 📹💙@RickyPonting met the 2021 squad for the first time and his speech gave us goosebumps even while we recorded this 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCAllAccess @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/7e1341uj1F — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 7, 2021

Ponting first introduced himself and talked about how they have improved their results over the course of three seasons. The 46-year-old can be seen saying in the video:

"Something about me, right, that some of you guys don't know about me. 46 years of age, married, three kids from Melbourne. I've been in Delhi for three years. First-year I was here; we finished last. Two years ago, we finished third. Last year, we finished second.

"This is a different Delhi than it was years ago, right? And the reason that it is, what all you guys have brought to the franchise. Not about me, not about coaches, it's about you, right? This is your team now. New skipper Rishabh, it's your team."

The former Australia skipper added that he is here to win the title.

"This is about us making another step forward to winning the IPL. That's why I am here. I am here to win a title. We have been close, yes. There have been good seasons, yes. But there hasn't been a great season because we haven't won the title yet," Ricky Ponting added.

Delhi Capitals suffered a major setback when Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the IPL following the shoulder injury he suffered in the first ODI against England. Iyer led his team to the final last season, only to come up short against Mumbai Indians, who won their fifth IPL title.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



Rishabh Pant will be our Captain for #IPL2021 ✨@ShreyasIyer15 has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury in the #INDvENG series and @RishabhPant17 will lead the team in his absence 🧢#YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2021

DC are one of three teams that are still looking for their first championship. Under Ricky Ponting, they have emerged as one of the strongest contenders over the past couple of years and many expect them to challenge for the big prize once again.

Ricky Ponting talks about having Steve Smith in DC's setup

Ricky Ponting (L) & Steve Smith

Delhi Capitals signed Steve Smith for INR 2.2 crore at the IPL2021 auction, which raised a few eyebrows. Ricky Ponting was left surprised, given that his team got a star player like Smith on a bargain.

Ponting also made it clear that the Australian ace would bat in the top 3 if given an opportunity.

However, the Capitals have options like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Marcus Stoinis, who can all play in the top 3. Ponting is aware that Smith might find it hard to get in the XI but is still happy to have the Australian star given his experience.

"(It's) great to have him as a part of our squad. As I said – even if he doesn't play, for instance, to have someone like that around with his sort of knowledge on the game and the T20 game will be great for our group. I can't wait to work with him again," Ricky Ponting said in an interaction with cricket.com.au.

The Capitals will kickstart their season against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.

