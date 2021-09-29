IPL 2021: [Watch] Riyan Parag's brilliant fielding costs RCB skipper Virat Kohli his wicket 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli dazzled fans with some exquisite shots against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. However, his promising innings was cut short by Riyan Parag's brilliant fielding effort in the 7th over of the run chase.

The star batter guided Chris Morris' delivery towards point, which prompted him to take a quick single. However, a slight hesitation in making the decision ultimately cost him his wicket, as Riyan Parag sent him packing with a direct hit at the bowler's end.

The right-hander managed to score 25 runs off 20 deliveries and struck four delightful boundaries during his stay at the crease before making the long walk back. Parag helped his side claim a crucial breakthrough and it remains to be seen if this proves to be a turning point in the game.

Rajasthan Royals fail to capitalize on impressive start against RCB

Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium in the 43rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Rajasthan got off to a flying start with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis firing with the bat.

While the two southpaws orchestrated a stellar 77-run partnership from just 50 deliveries, the rest of the RR batters failed to make an impact. The team could only post a below-par total of 149 despite making a stunning start to the innings.

RCB medium pacer Harshal Patel was once again amongst the wickets as he accounted for three vital dismissals to dent Rajasthan's chances of finishing with an imposing score.

Patel now has 26 wickets to his name from 11 matches in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. He also has possession of the coveted Purple Cap at the moment as he is the leading wicket-taker in the competition at this stage.

