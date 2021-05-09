IPL 2021: [Watch] RR's team managers talk about the chaos that ensued after tournament's postponement

Rajasthan Royals (RR) recently shared an inside video after the IPL was suspended indefinitely. In the clip, team managers and logistics managers can be seen discussing how they plan to sort things out soon after the announcement.

Sending players back home was the biggest challenge once the decision was made to postpone the IPL. With various travel bans and restrictions, managers in charge of the team had their task cut out.

RR shared the clip with the caption: "What happened when the IPL was suspended? Hear it from the team, behind the team."

— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 8, 2021

Most foreign players have safely made their way out of India, and domestic players have also reached their homes.

RR occupied fifth spot in the points table when the IPL was called off. The Royals were significantly hampered by injuries and players pulling out of the tournament due to bubble fatigue.

RR had lost the services of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone for various reasons. RR will undoubtedly emerge as a stronger side when they are at full strength when the 2021 IPL recommences.

RR's Chris Morris talks about how he came to know about the suspension of the IPL

Chris Morris. Pic Credits: BCCI

South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who became the most expensive player in IPL's auction history, opened up about how he got to know about the suspension of the tournament.

"The moment we heard that, when players are testing positive, inside the bubble, then everyone starts asking questions. I was chatting to our team doctor, whose room was across the hallway from my mine in the hotel, and Kumar (Sangakarra, the Royals' Director of Cricket) came around the corner, and drew his finger across his throat, and then we knew it was over," said Morris in an interaction with iol.co.za. after safely reaching home.

The BCCI is reportedly looking at a possible window in September to conduct the remainder of the tournament, just before the T20 World Cup. The IPL could also move out of India with various countries offering to host the mega event. It remains to be seen whether we will see the resumption of the IPL this year.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021