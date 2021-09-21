IPL 2021: [Watch] KL Rahul takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Sanju Samson as Ishan Porel claims maiden wicket

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson's campaign in the second leg of IPL 2021 got off to a poor start as the right-handed batter managed a five-ball four against the Punjab Kings on Tuesday (September 21).

It all happened on the first ball of the eighth over when Ishan Porel bowled a short and wide delivery to the Royals' skipper. It was a lazy cut by Samson as he reached out for the delivery with his hands and zero foot movement.

Samson ended up getting a thick edge and wicketkeeper KL Rahul plucked a one-handed stunner out of thin air.

The dismissal of Samson gave debutant Ishan Porel his maiden wicket in the cash-rich league. Porel got off to a poor start to his IPL career but made a comeback by claiming the crucial scalp of the Royals' skipper.

Punjab Kings make in-roads after Lewis-Jaiswal provide Rajasthan a blazing start

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings have done reasonably well by dismissing both Evin Lewis and Samson within the space of two overs after the Royals got off to a blazing start to their innings in the powerplay.

Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal teed into the likes of Mohammed Shami and Porel in the first few overs.

Lewis, in particular, looked in ominous touch as he smashed Porel for four boundaries in one over. The West Indian southpaw successfully carried his form from the recent Caribbean Premier League into his first IPL game in over two years.

But just as it looked as if the left-hander would convert his start - 36 off 21 balls - into a big knock, Arshdeep Singh provided his side a much-needed break. Lewis ended up hitting the left-arm seamer straight to Mayank Agarwal in the cover region.

Jaiswal, however, is looking in imperious touch against both spinners and pacers. The southpaw is currently batting on 45 off just 28 balls with the score reading 116/3 after 12 overs.

The Kings will be desperate to get Jaiswal back into the shed and make further in-roads into the Royals' batting unit.

