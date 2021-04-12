IPL 2021: [Watch] Sanju Samson’s journey from dreamer to Rajasthan Royals captain

When Rajasthan Royals face Punjab Kings in their IPL 2021 opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, they will have a new captain, Sanju Samson, leading the team.

Ahead of the match, Rajasthan Royals shared an endearing one-minute video capturing Sanju Samson’s journey from an upcoming talent at the franchise to becoming the team's captain.

Sharing the video on their official Twitter account, Rajasthan Royals wrote:

“Dreamer. Believer. Skipper #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021 | #RRvPBKS | @IamSanjuSamson.”

The clip has footage of a young and somewhat shy Sanju Samson giving interviews. In one, he is heard saying Rahul sir (Dravid) asked him if he would like to play for the Rajasthan Royals.

Back to the present, Sanju Samson has an unenviable task on hand. He was part of the squad that finished last in IPL 2020 under Steve Smith. Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, Rajasthan Royals took the massive decision to release Smith and name Sanju Samson as their captain for this season.

Sanju Samson made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in the 2013 season. He subsequently moved to the Delhi Daredevils (now called Delhi Capitals) before returning to the Royals in 2018.

Last season, the talented but inconsistent wicketkeeper-batsman registered 375 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 158.89, scoring three fifties. Notably, he played a match-winning knock of 85 off 42 balls against Punjab Kings, which saw the Royals chase down a mammoth target of 224.

A bit of stability will be seen this time: Sanju Samson

Advertisement

Last season, the Rajasthan Royals suffered because of constant chopping and changing and players being moved up and down the order.

Speaking ahead of his team’s clash against the Punjab Kings on Monday, the new Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said that the franchise would look for more stability this time. He observed in this regard:

"Sanga (Kumar Sangakkara) and I will try to give the best combination for our team. From my point of view, I feel it's important to give an individual or a pair of opening partners enough time in the tournament, so I think a bit of stability will be seen this time in the tournament. I think the rest will depend on how we go."

Meanwhile, team director Sangakkara added:

"We want to keep our options open. The most important thing is that the players are communicated clearly what their roles are and get them to commit to that.”

The 26-year-old Sanju Samson has featured in 107 IPL games and has scored 2584 runs at a strike rate of 133.74. He also has two centuries to his name in the tournament.