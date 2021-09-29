IPL 2021: [Watch] Saurabh Tiwary hit on the box by Arshdeep Singh's wayward throw during MI-PBKS clash

Saurabh Tiwary steadied the ship on yet another occasion for Mumbai Indians (MI) after the likes of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav failed to make an impact at the top. However, the left-hander was involved in an unfortunate incident as he was hit on the box by Arshdeep Singh's throw in the 12th over of Mumbai's innings.

Saurabh Tiwary drove the ball straight back to Arshdeep Singh on the fourth ball of the 12th over. The bowler threw the ball right back at the batter, which hit him on the box. Mumbai's physio had to rush out to have a check on the left-hander, as he appeared to be in some discomfort.

Arshdeep Singh immediately apologized and went to check on the batsmen. Saurabh Tiwary responded with an elegant boundary on the subsequent delivery to have the last laugh.

Watch the full video of the incident here:

Saurabh Tiwary impresses with a gutsy knock under pressure in a low-scoring thriller

Tiwary, who was included in the playing eleven in place of out-of-form Ishan Kishan, made the most of his opportunity as he once again chipped in with useful runs for the defending champions.

Mumbai were under pressure after Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav fell cheaply. Tiwary showcased great composure in the middle to bail his side out of trouble.

The southpaw managed to score 45 runs from 37 deliveries against Punjab's formidable bowling attack. He was ultimately dismissed by PBKS pacer Nathan Ellis in the 16th over.

While KL Rahul and co. could only post a below-par total of 135 in the crucial encounter, their bowlers brought them back into the contest by claiming early wickets. However, Mumbai went on to win the crucial fixture comfortably with 6 wickets and an over to spare.

