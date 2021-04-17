IPL 2021: [Watch] Shahrukh Khan pulls off an incredible save at boundary line during Punjab Kings' practice session

After an impressive batting performance against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, Punjab Kings' Shahrukh Khan continues to put in the hard yards in the practice session.

In a video shared by the Punjab Kings on Saturday, Shahrukh Khan can be seen practicing boundary saves. He managed to pull off a fantastic save off the boundary line and did not allow the shot to go for a six.

"Will hit sixes himself and get 'Unacademy Cracking Sixes Award' but won't let you hit one!" Punjab Kings captioned the video.

Last year, fans witnessed some unbelievable efforts on the field by the Punjab Kings players. They thus expect the Mohali-based franchise to maintain the same standards this season.

With Jonty Rhodes as the fielding coach, Punjab Kings are leaving no stone unturned in putting up a polished performance on the field in IPL 2021. From Shahrukh Khan's recent save, it is evident that the team has taken the fielding aspect of the game quite seriously.

Shahrukh Khan was the top run-scorer for the Punjab Kings in the previous match

Shahrukh Khan (R) chatted with Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni after the match (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Although the Punjab Kings had a forgettable outing against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 on Friday, Shahrukh Khan performed well. Playing against his home franchise, the right-handed batsman aggregated 47 runs off 36 deliveries to take Punjab's score past 100.

Deepak Chahar's four-wicket haul had reduced the Punjab Kings to 26-5, but Shahrukh Khan's performance ensured Punjab ended with 106/8 on the board. Khan missed out on his maiden half-century by just three runs. He will be keen to improve his game further in the upcoming matches.

The Punjab Kings will play their next match of IPL 2021 versus the Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night.