IPL 2021: [Watch] Shahrukh Khan strides out to bat in Punjab Kings nets 

IPL franchise Punjab Kings have shared a video of their new recruit Shahrukh Khan batting in the nets and looking rather impressive.

Shahrukh Khan was purchased by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2021 auction for a handsome sum of INR 5.25 crore.

Taking to their official Twitter account on Monday, Punjab posted a video of Shahrukh Khan during practice. The video clip shows him walking into bat, taking guard and then launching one straight down the ground.

Along with the video, Punjab Kings posted a clever caption, making a reference to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The caption read:

“How can a video featuring Shahrukh Khan not be a HIT?”

25-year-old Shahrukh Khan represents Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and was one of the star performers when the state won the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He smashed 88 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 220, with a best of 40 not out from 19 balls.

Shahrukh Khan has played five first-class matches and has 231 runs to his name, with two fifties and a best of 92 not out. Furthermore, in 25 List A games, he has scored 484 runs at an average of 44 with five fifties.

Looking at his T20 career, the youngster has played 31 matches so far and has managed 293 runs at a strike rate of 131.39.

Preity Zinta teased Aryan Khan after buying Shahrukh Khan

There was a hilarious moment at the IPL 2021 auction when Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta teased Aryan Khan after purchasing Shahrukh Khan at the auction. Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is the co-owner of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. His son Aryan was representing the franchise at the auction.

Immediately after purchasing Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan at the auction, Zinta turned over to Aryan and joked: "We got Shahrukh!"

Back in 2019, Shahrukh, the cricketer, had joked with Timesofindia.com about a potential interaction with the famous Bollywood superstar. The youngster had said:

“If I meet him, I will give him a smile. I am sure I will be feeling quite nervous at first. But I won’t initiate (a conversation). I will wait for him to say - ‘My name is Shah Rukh Khan’. Then I will also say – ‘My name is Shahrukh Khan too’. I would love to see his reaction. I am sure by that time he will know me.”

Punjab Kings had a disappointing IPL 2020, finishing sixth and missing the playoffs, although their captain KL Rahul walked away with the Orange Cap.