IPL 2021: [Watch] Shikhar Dhawan plays the flute on a soothing UAE evening 

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan is generally renowned for his prowess with the bat. But if there is another instrument apart from his bat that he has mastered, it's the flute. The flamboyant player has been known to bring out the flute on several occasions and did so again following the franchise's win over the Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

Dhawan was seen playing a relaxing tune while walking on the outskirts of their bio-bubble resort in the UAE. He uploaded a set of stories on Instagram where he plays the flute in the sand during the evening. He captioned the story as "Relaxed Evening."

@SDhawan25 | @PrithviShaw Two cricketers turns artist! Yes u got us right...Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan introduces us with his new talent. Plays flute accompanied with another star cricketer as future singer Prithvi Shaw. Two cricketers turns artist! Yes u got us right...Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan introduces us with his new talent. Plays flute accompanied with another star cricketer as future singer Prithvi Shaw.



He was also recently seen playing the flute while his opening partner for the Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw, was heard singing famous Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar's "Yeh Sham Mastaani." Dhawan had also uploaded a video of him playing the flute on the occasion of Father's Day in the presence of his father.

Shikhar Dhawan endured an unlucky dismissal against the Royals

After being snubbed by selectors for the T20 World Cup, Dhawan resumed his IPL campaign with a 42-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He, however, was on the wrong side of an unlucky mode of dismissal during the Delhi Capitals' win over the Rajasthan Royals.

Stepping out on the field in the surging heat of Abu Dhabi alongside Prithvi Shaw, Dhawan was dismissed off Kartik Tyagi's first ball. He proceeded to play a delivery very close to his body and the poor connection meant that the ball bounced right behind him and hit the stumps.

Dhawan still holds a 29-run lead atop the Orange Cap race with second-placed KL Rahul having played a match less. The Punjab Kings skipper has a chance to get back on top during their contest against the Mumbai Indians in the second match of a double-header tomorrow (September 28).

The double header will also see the Delhi Capitals face the rampant Kolkata Knight Riders, who endured an agonizing last ball defeat against league leaders Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (September 26).

