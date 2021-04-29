IPL 2021: [Watch] Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious theatrics after Dinesh Karthik's stumping appeal

There is never a dull moment around when Shikhar Dhawan is on the field and it was more of the same during when the Delhi Capitals faced the Kolkata Knight Riders. The southpaw’s comical theatrics after Dinesh Karthik's stumping appeal left everyone in splits, with the keeper getting in on the banter too.

The IPL shared the video featuring Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik on social media, asking fans to speculate about what went down between the two stars.

The hilarious face-off happened on the third ball of the 11th over, with Varun Chakravarthy bowling to Shikhar Dhawan. The mystery spinner's ball went down the leg-side, with the Delhi Capitals opener failing to put it away.

Dinesh Karthik was quick to take the bails off as KKR appealed for a stumping. Amid the appeal, the KKR keeper was seen animatedly pointing fingers at Shikhar Dhawan, to which the batsman had an amusing reaction.

Shikhar Dhawan quickly dropped to his knees, letting go of his bat as he looked towards Karthik. The KKR keeper made another gesture towards Shikhar Dhawan before the duo ended the banter as the play continued.

Replays showed that Shikhar Dhawan’s foot never left the ground and the batsman survived. However, the delivery certainly gave fans an unforgettable IPL 2021 moment, with fans enjoying the Shikhar Dhawan- Dinesh Karthik banter.

Shikhar Dhawan played second fiddle to Prithvi Shaw against KKR

#DCStatAttack 👉 Shikhar Dhawan has crossed Suresh Raina to become the second-highest run-scorer ever in the IPL 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021

Advertisement

Batting on 37 at the time, Shikhar Dhawan departed a couple of overs later. The leading run-getter in the competition succumbed to a Pat Cummins full toss and was given out LBW.

Shikhar Dhawan didn’t bother reviewing, walking back for a 47-ball knock of 46 runs. He admirably supported Prithvi Shaw on the night, as his young opening partner fired on all cylinders on his way to a belligerent 82.

The DC openers stitched together a sublime 132-run stand, with the partnership forming the backbone of their chase as they cruised to a seven-wicket win over KKR.