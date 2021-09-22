IPL 2021: [Watch] - Suryakumar Yadav gears up for the KKR clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Suryakumar Yadav had a rare failure in the last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, he looked in full flow in training ahead of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.

Suryakumar managed to score only 3 runs before getting out to Shardul Thakur as Mumbai went down while chasing 156 runs set by CSK. In a bid to return to form, Suryakumar Yadav was seen sweating out in the nets ahead of the KKR tie.

Mumbai Indians captioned the post while sharing the video:

"In the groove."

So far, Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 176 runs from eight matches, including a fifty. He will be keen to hit the strides with the T20 World Cup 2021 to follow in the UAE and Oman.

Mumbai Indians rely heavily on Suryakumar Yadav - Saba Karim

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim feels Suryakumar Yadav's presence in the middle-order makes the Mumbai Indians a potent side in the competition. Saba lauded his ability to anchor the innings while not compromising on the scoring rate.

Speaking on YouTube show Khelniti, Saba Karim said:

"Mumbai Indians are lucky to have someone like Suryakumar Yadav who can come in to bat at number 3 or 4 and can anchor the innings, while also hitting boundary shots when needed.

"Mumbai rely heavily on Suryakumar Yadav's batting. His name will also come up for sure when the franchise looks for the players to retain for their upcoming seasons," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav will have to step up as Mumbai Indians look to bounce back in their next match. They are currently placed fourth in the points table with eight points from the same number of games after Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

