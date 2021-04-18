IPL 2021: [Watch] "They are a very dangerous team"- RCB coach Simon Katich on facing KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be keen to continue their winning juggernaut when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

RCB head coach Simon Katich believes KKR have looked dangerous in their first two games despite coming up short in their last tie against the Mumbai Indians.

RCB are currently the only unbeaten team in the tournament and will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they face KKR. RCB recently released a video where we can see the Bangalore players sweating it out in training sessions for their crucial game against KKR.

Game Day: RCB v KKR preview



Our players trained hard in hot and humid conditions before our final game in Chennai, against KKR. We spoke to some of the players and coaches on @myntra presents Game Day.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/37bmThyueM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 18, 2021

In the clip, head coach Simon Katich talks about the threats KKR can possess:

"We know that KKR played two very good games. They didn't quite get the result in the second game. But they did a lot right, and they are a very dangerous team."

"We know they have a lot of quality with both bat and the ball. They will be keen to bounce back. We are keen to stay on a roll. We know there's still a lot of hard work that needs to be done in this tournament."

The Australian also pointed out that with this match being the first day game of the season, it will be a challenge for both the teams to adapt to the conditions.

"It's a new challenge the fact that its a day game. We know that the wicket has been hard work for the batsman at times. There's spin. It's been slow. It's a new challenge, but i know this group is truly hungry." Katich added.

Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have also joined the training camp after completing their one-week mandatory quarantine. It remains to be seen whether either of them can make the playing XI for the match against KKR.

KKR vs RCB head-to-head record

Virat Kohli & Eoin Morgan will lead their respective teams in IPL.

RCB won both their games against the Kolkata outfit last season in the UAE. However, the two-time title winners lead the overall head-to-head record, with KKR winning 15 matches against Bangalore's 12.

Bangalore will still be confident going into this match as it has been RCB who have been ruling the roost off late, winning their last three games against the Knight Riders.

RCB captain Virat Kohli averages 40.28 against KKR and has scored 725 runs in 23 innings at a strike rate of 130.16.

Kohli has a hundred and four half-centuries against the Kolkata-based franchise. It remains to be seen whether Eoin Morgan and his men will be able to keep him quiet in the upcoming encounter.