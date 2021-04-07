IPL 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell goof around in new RCB jersey during promotional shoot 

IPL 2021 is just two days away, and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Mumbai Indians in the season opener at Chepauk. Ahead of their first match, the RCB stars were spotted enjoying themselves on the set of a promotional photo shoot.

All franchises are busy with their media-related work at the moment. Captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, and Washington Sundar showed up for an RCB promotional shoot on Wednesday (April 7). The four RCB stars donned the franchise's new kit for the same.

In a recent video uploaded by Puma Cricket on social media, the RCB quartet could be seen goofing around in their new jerseys at the shoot. Although Glenn Maxwell has joined the team this year only, it seems he has built a good rapport with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Washington Sundar.

"Yess! We can feel the energy through our screens. Can you?" Puma Cricket captioned the video on Twitter.

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Washington Sundar are expected to be an integral part of RCB's IPL 2021 campaign. While Kohli and De Villiers will shoulder the batting department, Sundar and Maxwell will be the team's top two all-rounders.

Can Virat Kohli's team open its account on the IPL 2021 points table with a victory against the defending champions?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will cross swords with the Mumbai Indians in the first game of IPL 2021 (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had a decent IPL 2020 season where they finished in fourth position. RCB had gotten off to an excellent start, but Virat Kohli's men lost their momentum in the competition's final phase.

Bangalore will be keen to kick off the new season with a win against defending champions Mumbai Indians. It will be exciting to see how Glenn Maxwell performs alongside the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in Chennai.

Hey RCB fans! We are back, proudly representing the red & gold brigade.



A cracking contest awaits us as we face MI in our opening clash of #VIVOIPL. Tell me your mantra to #PlayBold using #KohliMantra.



Mark your calendars – April 9, 7:30 PM. The heat is on! 🔥 #SabKuchRoKo — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 6, 2021