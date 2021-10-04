IPL 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli trolls Punjab Kings for "Shanti" Tweet after RCB win in Sharjah

Virat Kohli is known for his aggression and cheek as much as he is for his abilities with the bat. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in Sharjah to seal a spot in the playoffs. Kohli was quick to take a dig at their opponents in the dressing room after the match.

During the previous encounter between the two teams this season, Punjab Kings looked on track to victory and had tweeted a banter post against RCB.

The tweet read: "Yahan pe sab shanti shanti hai (everything is very peaceful here)!" along with a picture of the RCB dugout. The tweet has now been deleted. Punjab Kings went on to win that match.

However, RCB had their revenge on the field on Sunday and Kohli had it off the field after the match. RCB shared a video of their "dressing room chat" after the match, and before the team talk, Kohli is heard saying "Bohot shanti hai aaj (It's very peaceful today)".

In the video shared by RCB, the players look thrilled after qualifying for the playoffs for the second year running. It ends with head coach Mike Hesson giving a team talk.

"Feels amazing": Virat Kohli on RCB qualifying with two games to go

Virat Kohli was thrilled at having led RCB to the playoffs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said:

"(It) feels amazing. After 2011, we haven't done it with games to spare. Eight wins out of 12 games is a great campaign. We have two more opportunities to finish in the top two. Should give us motivation to play even more fearlessly."

Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal were the biggest stars as RCB posted the biggest total in Sharjah this season - 164/7.

Maxwell hit 57 off 33 after Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal put on 68 runs for the opening partnership.

While KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got off to a good start in PBKS' chase, RCB's spinners put a halt to their momentum. Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal claimed Mayank Agarwal's wicket.

Chahal also sent Nicholas Pooran and Sarfaraz Khan packing to finish with figures of 3/29. Harshal Patel then bowled a beautiful final over to seal the win for RCB.

