IPL 2021: “We are focussing on winning our first match this season”- Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has said that defending champions Mumbai Indians are looking to start their IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note.

The five-time champions have been notoriously slow starters in the IPL over the years, not winning their opening game of a season since 2012.

Ahead of his team's IPL 2021 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Ishan Kishan said:

“We are focussing this season to win our first match, something we haven’t done (in a while)."

The defending champions arrive in IPL 2021 in good stead, having won a record-extending fifth title in the competition last season and retaining most of their core players.

RCB, meanwhile, have made a host of changes, letting go of the likes of Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch and Chris Morris and purchasing Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson.

MI batsman Ishan Kishan, who recently made his international debut for India and earned a lot of plaudits for his performances, said that RCB have full of quality players and would pose a tough challenge.

“There are so many good players… legendary players in that team and also the new recruits that have come in like Jamieson, Maxwell… They are even stronger now,” Ishan Kishan said in a video released by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

We played extraordinary cricket last season: Ishan Kishan

In IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians had a good campaign after a slow start, finally winning the IPL in an even-numbered year. Ishan Kishan said in this regard:

“Last season, we talked about the need to win the IPL in an even (numbered) year, and we did in a very good manner. We played extraordinary cricket. It wasn’t about individual performances; we played as a team; everyone performed. In each and every game, there was a new Man of the Match. That’s the best part of a team to know that all your players are in good form".

Mumbai Indians once again look like the team to beat in the IPL this year. If they go all the way, they will become the first team in competition history to do a three-peat.