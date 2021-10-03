IPL 2021: “We have planned to finish off chases in 19th over” - PBKS batter Shahrukh Khan

Punjab Kings (PBKS) middle-order batter Shahrukh Khan has revealed that the team will try to finish off the match in the 19th over itself in case they are chasing.

Over the last two seasons, PBKS have been involved in a number of chases that have been decided in the last over and a number of them have not ended in their favor.

PBKS’ previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also went into the last over. Thanks to a brilliant cameo by Shahrukh Khan, though, PBKS got over the line.

Speaking ahead of PBKS’ match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday, Shahrukh admitted that they want to end chases before the last over begins.

“It's not planned (on taking matches into last over). We have actually planned to finish off the chases in the 19th over. Even in the last match, our plan was to end the match before the last over. We really don't know why we are taking games to literally the last ball,” the hard-hitting batter said in an interview on IPLT20.COM.

The 26-year-old, however, asserted that the close win over KKR has given them some confidence to finish off close games.

“The last game has hopefully broken the jinx of going to the last ball,” he added.

The game against KKR was hanging on a knife’s edge. However, Shahrukh’s unbeaten 22 of 9 ensured PBKS ended up on the winning side.

“Play according to the situations” - Shahrukh Khan

Batting in the lower-order can be quite challenging in T20 cricket. Asked how he plans his innings, Shahrukh explained that the situation of the game is the deciding factor.

“I play according to the situations. It's the same plan here. When a number six comes in to bat, the situation varies, and I just look to play accordingly.”

Shahrukh has not been a constant fixture in the PBKS playing XI. On how he keeps himself mentally and physically ready, the talented cricketer revealed:

“I was still practising well. I got a chance in the last match. My plan was to look for boundaries as and when I could.”

RCB have won the toss and have decided to bat first in the match against PBKS in Sharjah.

