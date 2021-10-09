IPL 2021: "We haven't played our absolute best, but we're getting close" - AB de Villiers want RCB to peak at the right time 

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be buoyed by their thrilling last ball-win against the Delhi Capitals in their final league match in IPL 2021. However, veteran batter AB de Villiers believes the best is yet to come for Virat Kohli and co.

The former South Africa captain spoke about how Bangalore are close to playing their best cricket in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. He also put emphasis on peaking at crucial junctures.

While speaking on Star Sports, AB de Villiers said:

"I think we need to do what we are doing and maybe up it a notch. We have been speaking about peaking at the right time. We haven't played our absolute best, but we're getting close. If we can get that twitch in the finals, hopefully, there are good things to come."

The champion cricketer mentioned that he is happy with his batting form. He also pointed out that he is gearing up for upcoming encounters by toiling it hard in training sessions. The franchise will depend on the seasoned campaigner for fireworks with the bat as they aim for their maiden championship triumph.

"I'm feeling good, haven't had a lot of opportunities so far. I'm hitting the ball well. Had a bit of a slow start today. Thought they bowled well to me on a deck that wasn't easy to bat on, but I'm striking them well. I'm working hard at the nets and am ready to come for the next matches."

AB de Villiers stats in IPL 2021

Despite having announced his retirement from international cricket, the swashbuckling batsman continues to remain a top attraction in IPL 2021. However, the ongoing season has been a mixed bag for him

The right-hander has managed to amass 302 runs from 14 appearances this year. While he enthralled viewers with blistering knocks in the first half of the season, he has struggled to get going in the UAE leg.

