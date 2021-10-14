IPL 2021: "We haven't seen any important contributions with the bat from them" - Saba Karim on KKR's middle-order woes  

Former India cricketer Saba Karim praised the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) top-order batters along with their bowling unit. He believes that KKR have remained afloat in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, only because of them. Top-order batters at KKR include Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi.

While speaking on Khelneeti's YouTube channel on Thursday, the 53-year-old pointed out how the KKR middle-order lacks firepower. He opined that players such as Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Shakib Al Hasan have not made any valuable contributions with the bat this season.

Eoin Morgan and co. have an uphill task as they lock horns with the dominant Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ultimate showdown of the IPL 2021 on Friday. Karim feels bowling has been a chink in CSK's armory this year. KKR will have to exploit that by undertaking an aggressive approach to stand a chance of winning the final.

Here's what he said:

"We haven't seen any important contributions with the bat from Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Shakib Al Hasan. KKR are still alive in the tournament only because of their openers along with Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana. Their bowling has been very good.

'CSK have a strong batting line-up, but their bowling is their weakness. KKR will have to exploit that if they want to win."

"KKR's chances against CSK will improve if Andre Russell is fit" - Saba Karim

Speaking about KKR's team combination, the ex-national selector pointed out that Andre Russell is a match-winner. According to him, Russell should make a comeback in the side, given that he is fit.

While Shakib Al Hasan has also bowled well this year, Karim mentioned that the wicket in Dubai will suit Russell's batting-style. He feels the Eoin Morgan-led team's chances of clinching the championship will improve if they make the aforementioned change.

"Andre Russell can make a return if he's fit. The Dubai wicket will suit him. He is a match-winner and it is very important for him to be available for the final. If they make a change, then Russell will come in for Hasan." - said Karim

KKR and CSK will battle it out in the final of the ongoing season of the cash-rich league on Friday, October 15 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Edited by Aditya Singh

