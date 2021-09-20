IPL 2021: "We have a surprise for the fans" - Sanju Samson on the eve of the match against Punjab Kings 

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has disclosed that his team has planned a pleasant surprise for their ardent fans on the eve of their first game in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

He did not reveal it but promised that fans would find out on Tuesday when the Royals take the field to face Punjab Kings.

In a recent press conference arranged by Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson spoke about the team's plans and challenges ahead of the second phase of the IPL. Samson said:

"Something secretive which we are keeping a surprise for the fans. You will get to know tomorrow when we play. You have to wait and watch.

"I think the first time it has happened, playing IPL for so many years so we have dealt with different challenges before.

"Earlier, the challenge was to come out of the Covid-19 times and play the IPL. This time we are under a separate challenge, we played seven matches in India and now we have come here to play the rest of the tournament. We know how to tackle challenges as a team."

With Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler missing the rest of the season, the onus will be on Sanju Samson to take responsibility and steer the top order in the coming games.

We are going for the kill - die or win: Sanju Samson on the team's plan for the second half

Sanju Samson also opened up about Rajasthan Royals' strategy for the upcoming UAE leg. He asserted that they would not hold back and go for the kill with a positive approach.

"I don't mind if we end up at No. 8 again, but I want everyone to go all out. No matter who the opposition is, I want to see that attitude in your eyes and your body language.

"We are going for the kill - die or win. As simple as that. No one is holding back. I said that I wanted that commitment from each and every one," Sanju Samson told ESPNcricinfo in an interaction.

Rajasthan Royals are currently in fifth position in the points table with six points from seven games.

They will begin their campaign in the second phase of IPL 2021 with an encounter against the Punjab Kings on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar