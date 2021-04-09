IPL 2021: What is Rohit Sharma's highest score against RCB?

Rohit Sharma will lead the Mumbai Indians (MI) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today in the opening encounter of the 14th edition of the IPL. Sharma's best score against RCB came in 2018 in a league match, where he played a knock of 94 off 52 balls.

Rohit Sharma's innings helped MI post a mammoth total of 213-6 in their designated 20 overs. In reply, the Bengaluru outfit could only manage to get to a total of 167-8. MI went on to comfortably win the game by 46 runs and their skipper won the Man of the Match award for his heroics with the bat.

What's significant about Rohit Sharma's knock of 94 from 2018 is that it came when MI were in a spot of bother. Batting at no.4, Rohit Sharma walked into the middle on the third ball itself.

Umesh Yadav, playing for RCB, had a dream start as he castled Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the opening two deliveries of the game. Sharma then stitched on a 108-runs partnership with Evin Lewis before launching a ruthless assault with the willow towards the end to help Mumbai put up a total of 213.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli opened for RCB and batted through the innings. The Bengaluru skipper remained unbeaten on 92, but he couldn't guide his team to victory as he kept running out of partners at regular intervals.

Rohit Sharma's overall record against RCB

Rohit Sharma has scored 697 runs in 26 innings against RCB at an average of 29.04, while his strike rate is 136.67. Sharma has seven fifties to his name against the Bengaluru franchise - the joint-most he has against any IPL outfit. The Indian batsman also has seven fifties to his name against the Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit Sharma's average against the RCB is quite close to his career IPL average of 31.31. Meanwhile, his strike rate of 136.67 against RCB is higher than his career IPL strike rate of 130.61.

The 33-year-old will be keen to guide his team to their third consecutive IPL title this season. MI kickstart their season today with a clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

