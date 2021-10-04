IPL 2021: “What a talent!” – SRH skipper Kane Williamson lauds Urman Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson lauded Indian Premier League (IPL) debutant Urman Malik for his ability to clock over 90 mph consistently.

After yet another loss for SRH, this time against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kane Williamson pointed out Urman Malik as a positive.

The 21-year-old Jammu & Kashmir pacer failed to pick up a wicket but troubled Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana on a sluggish surface by hitting the 150 kph mark.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

“We have been facing him in the nets, and it’s quite something special. He's got quite a lot of pace. For a young guy, he runs in and bowls fast. It’s amazing for him to get a chance tonight. He has been bowling in our nets for a couple of seasons now. It was a special occasion for him, and what a talent!” said Kane Williamson after the match.

Yet to play first-class cricket, Urman Malik debuted in List A and T20s earlier this year for Jammu & Kashmir. He impressed with the ball on this T20 debut against the Railways, claiming three for 24 from his four overs. However, he was plundered for 98 off his 10 overs in his List A debut against Bengal.

Playing his first IPL game, he returned with figures of 4-0-27-0.

Identifying the right score has been a challenge for our batting unit: Kane Williamson

Despite limping to 115, SRH made a match of the contest by taking it deep in the last over. Kane Williamson lamented that the SRH batting has struggled to identify the right score throughout the season.

“I think if we got closer to the 150-mark, might have been par. We had our chances to strangle the scoring, but it was always tough with such a low score. It has been a challenge for us as a batting unit to try and identify the right score all season. We need to go back to the drawing board and look for improvement.

“Hindsight is a beautiful thing. We could have built more partnerships. We didn’t get a good start, and our problem areas have been different every time. Unfortunately, we were 10-15 short of what would have been a competitive score,” said Kane Williamson about the team’s performance on Sunday.

Also Read

With 10 losses this season, SRH has experienced their worst IPL edition ever. They play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



With this all the 13 IPL teams had at least one season where they ended up 7th place or lower in points table.

#IPL2021 #SRHvKKR SRH now with the wooden spoon. They never finished in the bottom two positions earlier seasons.With this all the 13 IPL teams had at least one season where they ended up 7th place or lower in points table. SRH now with the wooden spoon. They never finished in the bottom two positions earlier seasons.



With this all the 13 IPL teams had at least one season where they ended up 7th place or lower in points table.

#IPL2021 #SRHvKKR

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far