IPL 2021: “When you are positive, the extra pressure goes to the bowlers” – Rahul Tripathi 

Rahul Tripathi believes when a batter is positive, it’s the bowler who has to counter the extra pressure. The Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) batter put his belief into practice and smashed an unbeaten 42-ball 74 to guide his side to a seven-wicket comprehensive win over the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

The win at Abu Dhabi is KKR’s seventh victory against MI in 29 matches over the past 14 years.

Chasing 156, KKR finished the match in 15.1 overs, courtesy of an 88-run stand between Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer from just 52 balls.

Crediting coach Brendon McCullum for instilling positivity into the batting line-up, Rahul Tripathi said:

“I really enjoyed the batting today and am happy that I stayed till the end and got the team home. Obviously, the coach tells us to be positive. I see that when you are positive, the pressure goes to the bowlers, and you just look for runs. The positive intent really helps. It was important to put their spinners under pressure. I felt it was important to get boundaries even after the powerplay, and luckily it paid off.”

KKR had only two wins in their first seven matches in the first phase. Rahul Tripathi stated that the break between the phases helped the side, and the environment in the camp is positive as they eye a qualification to the playoffs. With four wins from nine matches, the Kolkata franchise is in fourth spot at the moment.

“The team environment is very positive. The break between the phases helped. We wanted to hit the ground running in the second phase in order to qualify for the playoffs. Definitely, the team is very happy,” Rahul Tripathi added.

Rahul Tripathi, KKR’s batting star in IPL 2021

Playing his fifth IPL season, Rahul Tripathi encountered an inconsistent journey in the first four years. The odd flashes of brilliance followed a string of poor scores, and thus, he never managed to average past the 20s.

A floater in the line-up who bats in any position the team needs, the 30-year-old is KKR’s highest run-getter this season. On Thursday, he went past Nitish Rana’s tally in IPL 2021.

Rahul Tripathi has 261 runs from eight innings at an average of 37.28, striking at an impressive 145. In a team that has struggled with their batting, Rahul Tripathi’s form remains critical to KKR’s journey ahead

KKR play the strong Chennai Super Kings (CSK) next in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

