IPL 2021: [WATCH] Chennai Super Kings (CSK) launch their anthem ahead of the 2nd phase

The whistles are in full flow at the Chennai Super Kings camp. The MS Dhoni-led unit gears up to take on arch-rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the second phase of IPL 2021 on Sunday evening.

Ahead of their campaign opener, the Super Kings released a video of their anthem with MS Dhoni leading the way with the whistles.

Ahead of their campaign opener, the Super Kings released a video of their anthem with MS Dhoni leading the way with the whistles.

''Ready to roar & the 🕢 is ticking! 🔊 Namma Music ah Eraku le🎶 #CSKvMI #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛''

The 2nd phase of the 14th IPL is all set to have a blockbuster start with Mumbai Indians locking horns with the MS Dhoni-led unit on Sunday.

Can CSK break their losing streak against MI?

There have been a few rivalries other than CSK v MI that have consistently given fans memorable moments to cherish consistently over the years

The two perennial powerhouse teams often dish out memorable performances when they lock horns with each other. But in the recent past, it has been the Rohit Sharma-led unit that has consistently had the better of CSK.

Mumbai have beaten Chennai in each of their last five encounters, which includes the 2019 final and the first game of the current edition.

The first duel of the 2021 season between the two sides earlier this year proved to be a high-scoring cliffhanger. In that match, Kieron Pollard lifted the Indians from the dead and halted CSK's five-match winning streak.

Batting first, the Chennai batsmen went hammer and tong against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and company to smash 218/4 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis (50 off 28 balls) and Moeen Ali (58 off 36 balls) laid the platform. But it was the late onslaught from Ambati Rayudu (72* off 27 balls) that propelled the former champions to a monstrous total.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



As we get into the groove for the The last time #MumbaiIndians faced #CSK , Kieron Pollard set the stage on fire. 🔥 🔥As we get into the groove for the #VIVOIPL 's return, let's relive the Pollard show 🎥 🔽 #CSK vMI The last time #MumbaiIndians faced #CSK, Kieron Pollard set the stage on fire. 🔥 🔥



As we get into the groove for the #VIVOIPL's return, let's relive the Pollard show 🎥 🔽 #CSKvMI

However, Pollard, who had earlier chipped in with two crucial scalps, had other ideas. The West Indian swashbuckler laid into the CSK bowling unit to hammer a barely believable 34-ball 87*, leading his side to a memorable win.

Defeat against Mumbai aside, Chennai had a brilliant outing in the first phase of the 14th season as they notched up five wins in just seven matches to finish in second spot in the points table.

The MSD-led unit will be hoping to pick up from where they left off earlier this year and resume their campaign with a redemption against their "old enemy."

