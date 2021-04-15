IPL 2021: Why is Ben Stokes not playing today?   

Rajasthan Royals announced their playing eleven for the Delhi Capitals game, with Ben Stokes the big name to miss the match. Sanju Samson’s side made two changes to the team which lost to Punjab Kings, with Jaydev Unadkat and David Miller coming in for Ben Stokes and Shreyas Gopal.

Ben Stokes is one of Rajasthan Royals’ most important players. The all-rounder opened the batting in the last game and is handy with the ball as well. In 43 IPL games, Ben Stokes has scored 920 runs and picked 28 wickets.

Here’s why Ben Stokes is not part of the Rajasthan Royals playing eleven today.

Ben Stokes is out of the tournament due to injury

Ben Stokes was ruled out of IPL 2021 after injuring himself in the opening game against Punjab Kings. The England all-rounder fractured a finger on his left hand while taking the catch of Chris Gayle. He ran in from long-on and dived forward to complete the catch, but was seen wincing in pain after the effort.

Although Ben Stokes came out to bat after the injury, subsequent scans revealed a broken finger, causing him to miss the remainder of IPL 2021.

Despite the injury, Ben Stokes has decided to stay back and support Rajasthan Royals throughout IPL 2021. The 29-year-old will travel with the team and provide his valuable inputs both on and off the field. The Royals would benefit greatly from Ben Stokes' presence, with his leadership skills set to help young skipper Sanju Samson.

Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the IPL following a broken finger in last night's game. 😔



He will stay with the Royals and support the rest of the group in the upcoming matches. 💗#RoyalsFamily | @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/WVUIFmPLMJ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 13, 2021

Rajasthan Royals are yet to decide on a replacement for Ben Stokes. The franchise chose to go with David Miller for the game against the Delhi Capitals. Jos Buttler is likely to move up the order, with Miller slotting in the middle-order.

Another option could see Liam Livingstone replace Ben Stokes in the future. The Englishman can open the batting, while Livingstone has proven to be an effective spinner in the past as well.