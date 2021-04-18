IPL 2021: "Why not give Kedar Jadhav a chance?"- Pragyan Ojha on SRH's batting woes

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha urged the Sunrisers Hyderabad to give Kedar Jadhav a chance in their fragile middle order. Ojha highlighted that Jadhav would be better accustomed to tackling the conditions at Chennai, having been part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise previously.

SRH faced their third straight defeat in IPL 2021, falling 13 runs short in their last encounter against the Mumbai Indians. They are the only team that are yet to open their account on the points table. Speaking to Sports Today, Pragyan Ojha said the Hyderabad franchise should have Kedar Jadhav in the XI.

"He (Jadhav) has the experience of playing in Chennai. He has played for CSK, which was his home venue. He has practised a lot. If he gets a chance, he is a quality player, and he has got that experience. When you see the middle order not doing that well, why not give Kedar a chance? He has the experience, and he has been there and done that." Ojha suggested.

SRH secured Kedar Jadhav's services at the IPL 2021 Auction for his base price of ₹2 crores. The 36-year-old's stocks went down after his dismal IPL campaign last season. Nevertheless, Ojha believes that the all-rounder can be quite useful in SRH's inexperienced middle-order.

Kedar Jadhav will bring in experience in that middle-order: Deep Dasgupta

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta echoed similar Pragyan Ojha's sentiments and added that Kedar Jadhav could contribute with the ball given the sluggish conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"Kedar will bring in a little bit of experience in that middle-order, especially when you’re putting Bairstow at the top of the order. You have that middle-order which is inexperienced. Kedar, last season, was not the greatest. But having said that, he has got quality. We can’t deny that. Maybe put Kedar Jadhav in the middle order. And given the Chennai pitch, maybe he can give a couple of overs with his unorthodox action." the former India wicketkeeper said.

In 8 IPL appearances last season, the 36-year-old scored 62 runs at an abysmal strike rate of 93.93.

Following another batting collapse, it remains to be seen whether skipper David Warner will include the experienced Indian all-rounder in his playing XI. The Hyderabad outfit will be back in action on April 21, when they take on the Punjab Kings.