IPL 2021: "Why are you playing Shahbaz Ahmed at No. 3 when you have De Villiers and Maxwell in your team?" - Ashish Nehra asks RCB

Ashish Nehra has criticized Royal Challengers Bangalore's strategy to bat youngster Shahbaz Ahmed at No. 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ashish Nehra questioned the need to play Shahbaz Ahmed in the top order when the team included the likes of AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian.

The former India pacer suggested that AB de Villiers is more suited to the top order than most batsmen in the world.

"I have not seen a lot of Shahbaz Ahmed but when you have AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian, do you need him at that position? You will have to manage the game from the top-order, right? I won't put AB de Villiers at lower than No. 4, whether it's this team or any other T20 team in the world. Then if you think you are extending your batting lineup then I would like to ask why are you doing it so down the order? He [de Villiers] is the kind of player you should always send up the order," said Ashish Nehra.

Ashish Nehra further reasoned that AB de Villiers's contribution won't be a lot different than that of any other batsman in the lower order.

"See, if there are two overs remaining at the end then whether it's AB de Villiers or any other batsman, it will make a difference of just 8-10 runs. But if AB de Villiers takes on the opposition while batting at No.3 then it will make a huge difference," he added.

Shahbaz Ahmed is a bowling all-rounder from West Bengal. He made his IPL debut last year for the Virat Kohli-led side.

In four IPL games prior to the ongoing match, he has scored 16 runs at an average of 8. The 26-year-old has also picked up two wickets with his left-arm off-spin, averaging 29.

Shahbaz Ahmed only played as a lower-order batsman in IPL 2020. This promotion seems to have stemmed from a quickfire 95 off 48 balls he scored in the team's intra-squad practice game before the tournament.

Both Shahbaz Ahmed and AB de Villiers were dismissed cheaply against SRH

Rashid Khan sent AB de Villiers back to the pavilion for just 1 run.

Coming into the game in Chennai, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. RCB lost Devdutt Padikkal early and Shahbaz Ahmed replaced him in the middle.

The southpaw tried to force the pace and even collected a huge six off Shahbaz Nadeem.

But Nadeem had the last laugh as he lured Shahbaz Ahmed into giving a catch to Rashid Khan at deep square leg. He was out for 14 runs off 10 balls.

AB de Villiers's stay at the crease was even shorter. The South African lobbed an easy catch to short cover on his fifth ball and was out for just 1.