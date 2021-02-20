IPL 2021 will be more challenging and exciting for Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer believes IPL 2021 will be more challenging and exhilarating than his side's previous campaign. Iyer pointed out that most teams seem evenly matched ahead of the 2021 edition of the tournament and said the IPL can throw up surprises at any time.

Delhi Capitals had a brilliant initial run in IPL 2020 but ran out of steam as the season proceeded and finished as the runner-up.

This time, they have tried to correct the major loopholes by bringing in a blend of experienced campaigners like Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav and fresh talents like pacer Lukman Meriwala and spinner Manimaran Siddharth.

Addressing the franchise's social media pages, Shreyas Iyer said:

It's going to be challenging because if you look at the other teams, they have also framed their teams in a pretty unique way and obviously the core and strength have been pretty much similar for all the teams. The IPL can surprise you at any point in time and I feel this season is going to be more exciting."

"We had maintained our core unit from the last season and the new players that have come in bring a lot of experience to the squad. Along with international players such as Steve Smith and Tom Curran coming in, we have a few domestic players who have joined the squad as well. Lukman Meriwala has done tremendously well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It's going to be a great experience for the other youngsters, who have come in," he added.

The Capitals have one of the strongest Indian cores in the tournament but the Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting combination will have their task cut out managing the surfeit of overseas superstars.

Another emerging issue is the possible absence of their key pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje from the lion's share of the season due to national obligations.

Shreyas Iyer's impassioned message to Delhi Capitals' fans

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer in action for Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer also sent out a poignant message to the franchise's fan base, calling upon them to keep up their support and love.

"It was phenomenal to see their support last season and obviously, we love the energy from the fans even though we didn't get to see them on the field. I would love to see them on the field if things open up in the coming IPL. I would just like to tell the fans that keep supporting us, keep loving us and we are just looking forward to getting you the trophy this season and we all could celebrate the victory together," said Shreyas Iyer.

Like their captain, Delhi Capitals have always been a team with a lot to prove. It will be no different when the next season kicks off in April.