IPL 2021: With a strong IPL campaign, hope to push my case for T20 World Cup - Liam Livingstone

Hard-hitting Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Liam Livingstone is hoping to make a case for selection in England’s T20 World Cup squad by performing well in IPL 2021.

Liam Livingstone did not feature in RR’s tournament opener against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which the former lost by four runs. He will hope to play his first match of the tournament when RR take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mumbai tonight.

Asked whether he was looking at his IPL stint as an opportunity to further his case for World Cup selection, Liam Livingstone replied in the affirmative. In a Q&A on Sky Sports Cricket, he said:

“Yes absolutely. I had a decision to make, whether to go in the IPL auction or try and play some four-day cricket back home. Last year, I made a decision to play four-day cricket. This year, I thought if I can get an opportunity to play in the IPL and do well, that pushes my case a little bit further to try and push my way into that World Cup squad. We have obviously got the World Cup in October. It’s a big time for T20 cricket in England".

Liam Livingstone admitted that it would be tough to get into the England T20 set-up, owing to the competition for places. He said in this regard:

“It’s not an easy side to get in. It's probably one of the hardest sides in the world to push yourselves into. The best way that I saw was to have a strong IPL and push my case forward that way. That’s what I will be trying to do".

Virat Kohli is the best player I have faced: Liam Livingstone

During the interaction, Liam Livingstone was asked to pick the best player he has played against. The England cricketer replied that it is difficult to look beyond Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Advertisement

“There aren’t many better cricketers in the world at the moment than Virat (Kohli). He obviously had another good series (against England). His white-ball numbers are second to none. Having played against him recently and a couple of times in the IPL before, I don’t reckon there are many better than him at the moment,” Liam Livingstone observed.

Liam Livingstone played in two ODIs against India last month, registering scores of 27 not out and 36.