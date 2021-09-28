IPL 2021: "You won't find a better man than Chris Gayle in this format to perform the job'- Deep Dasgupta on why PBKS should have opened with the 'Universe Boss' against MI

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta believes that Punjab Kings missed a trick by not opening with Chris Gayle in the absence of Mayank Agarwal in Tuesday's game against the Mumbai Indians.

Speaking at Cricinfo's 'Time Out', Dasgupta reckoned that the KL Rahul-led team should have batted the likes of Chris Gayle and Aiden Markram ahead of Mandeep Singh, who was playing after a long time. Dasgupta said:

"In hindsight (on whether Gayle should have opened), yes, but when you look at the batting order, you've got someone like Aiden Markram, who is more at home in these conditions against pace and bounce as compared to someone like Mandeep Singh, who is playing after a while."

With Mayank Agarwal missing the MI game due to a niggle, the Punjab Kings opted to open with Mandeep Singh alongside captain KL Rahul. But the ploy backfired, as Singh managed an indifferent 14-ball 15 against the defending champions.

Deep Dasgupta explains why Gayle should have replaced Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order

Dasgupta added that as Rahul likes to take his time before shifting gears, PBKS should have replaced an injured Mayank Agarwal with Gayle at the top of the order. The big-hitting left-hander could have helped the team gain momentum in the powerplay.

"The way that Punjab have approached so far, it's been KL Rahul, who wants to start slowly and then pick up the pace and try and bat till the end, while someone like Mayank Agarwal who starts briskly and makes sure that you create the momentum. So, when Mayank is missing, you needed someone who was better placed to do that job, and you won't find a better man than Chris Gayle in this format to perform that job," Dasgupta added.

As things turned out, KL Rahul himself couldn't convert his start into a big knock, as Kieron Pollard dismissed him for a 21-ball 22. Gayle also didn't trouble the scorers much, as Pollard dismissed him for a four-ball one. Eventually, it was Markram's attacking 29-ball 42 that lifted PBKS to a respectable total of 135/6.

However, that proved to be inadequate, as Hardik Pandya (40* off 30 balls) and Kieron Pollard (15* off seven balls) guided MI to a six-wicket win.

