IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal asks Virat Kohli a question, gets trolled by Kuldeep Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal will return to action on September 20 when the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021. It seems like the leg-spinner cannot wait any longer for the big day as he posted a photo with captain Virat Kohli in RCB colors earlier today.

Chahal uploaded a picture from the first phase of IPL 2021 on his Instagram account and captioned it as follows:

"Bhaiya yeah 20th September kab aayega? (Brother, when will September 20 arrive?")

Kuldeep Yadav, a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad that will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20, hilariously replied to Chahal:

"19 ke baad. (After September 19.)"

You can check out the hilarious exchange between the two Indian wrist-spinners below.

Yuzvendra Chahal replied to Kuldeep Yadav after the latter tried to pull his leg on Instagram

Can Yuzvendra Chahal help the Royal Challengers Bangalore win their maiden IPL title?

Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful bowler from the Royal Challengers Bangalore when the United Arab Emirates hosted the IPL last year. The leg-spinner scalped 21 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 7.08 runs per over.

But Chahal did not have a memorable outing with the ball in the first phase of IPL 2021. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star managed to take only four wickets in seven games, with his economy rate being more than eight runs per over.

Yuzvendra Chahal will be keen to perform well for his IPL team in the remainder of the season. As mentioned ahead, RCB will resume their campaign against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

It will be interesting to see if Chahal can help the Bangalore-based franchise end their title drought this year.

