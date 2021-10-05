IPL 2021: On the edge of my seat for the rest of the IPL - Yuzvendra Chahal looks to make an impact in the business end of the league

Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged as a mainstay in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team over the years. The crafty leg-spinner has been instrumental in Virat Kohli-led side's success in the latest edition as well. The 31-year-old is all geared up for the all-important business end of this year's cash-rich league. RCB will look to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy for the very first time.

Taking to his social media handles, the spinner recently stated that he is ready to go all guns blazing for the remainder of the competition. Here is what Yuzvendra Chahal posted on Tuesday, October 5:

"On the edge of my seat for the rest of the #IPL with @RCBTweets. Ready to give my 100 percent."

Virat Kohli and co. have become the third team to qualify for the playoffs alongside the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC). They currently occupy third place in the IPL 2021 points table with 16 points from 12 games.

They still have an outside chance of finishing in the top two. RCB need to win both of their remaining matches and CSK has to lose their last fixture against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Kohli's men to finish in the top-two. Bangalore will next be seen in action on Wednesday, October 6, when they take on SRH in Abu Dhabi.

How has Yuzvendra Chahal fared in IPL 2021?

The talented bowler has a point to prove this season after being overlooked by national selectors for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. He has managed to claim 14 wickets in the tournament so far from 10 games.

Also Read

Furthermore, Chahal also has an impressive economy rate of 7.24 to his name. He was the pick of the bowlers for the RCB with his spell of 3/29 in their previous game against Punjab.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Purple Cap

Edited by Diptanil Roy