“After 7 matches, they don’t know who their No. 3 is” - Aakash Chopra analyzes DC’s middle-order woes ahead of IPL 2022 match vs KKR

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckons that lack of role clarity in the middle order has hurt the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) badly in their IPL 2022 campaign. He urged the franchise to shun experiments in batting and take a more focused approach towards the ultimate task of winning.

DC are in seventh position in the IPL 2022 points table, having won three and lost four of their seven matches. In their last game, they went down to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 15 runs in a high-scoring encounter that was marred by the no-ball controversy.

The Capitals will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Previewing the clash, Chopra said on ESPNcricinfo that DC have scope for improvement when it comes to their middle order. He pointed out:

“After seven matches, they don’t know who their No. 3 is. If you don’t know your No. 3 and No. 5… it is not about scoring or not scoring. The fact is they haven’t given anyone a consistent run at No. 3 or No. 5.”

Elaborating on his viewpoint with regards to the constant changes, the 44-year-old added:

“Sarfaraz Khan, it seemed, had come into the season in good form. But he has played at No. 3 and No. 5. On one occasion, he didn’t get to bat because Shardul Thakur was sent ahead of him. Rovman Powell batted at No. 3, then No. 5 and recently came in as low as No. 8. It’s almost like telling him that you are only good at playing eight to 10 balls. There is no role clarity.”

Powell came into bat at No. 8 against RR. He hammered three consecutive sixes off Obed McCoy in the last over before being dismissed following the no-ball controversy. However, it wasn’t enough as Delhi needed 36 off the last over.

“They cannot slip from here” - Chopra feels time running out for DC, KKR

While Delhi have registered only three wins so far, Kolkata are on a four-match losing spree. According to Chopra, it’s now or never time for both sides in the IPL. He concluded:

“These two teams have to win from here otherwise, they can say tata bye-bye to the IPL. They have huffed and puffed to a few wins. They are not looking the same side of the last two years. Kolkata began very well. They started like Kolkata Express mail but somewhere they have turned into a tram. The match is crucial for both teams. They cannot slip from here.”

In their last game, KKR went down to the Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight runs. They failed to chase 157, finishing at 148 for eight. Kolkata are currently eighth in the standings.

Also Read: "Cummins scored 50 in one game but has leaked 150 runs" - Aakash Chopra not in favor of pacer returning to KKR playing XI for IPL 2022 clash vs DC

Edited by Samya Majumdar