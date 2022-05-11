“He is trying to slam every ball for 4 or 6” - Aakash Chopra analyzes DC skipper Rishabh Pant’s batting in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has urged Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant to demonstrate a better sense of maturity while batting in IPL 2022. According to the 44-year-old, the left-hander’s game at the moment seems all about premediated fours and sixes, which is why he is unable to play long innings.

Pant, 24, has had an underwhelming IPL 2022 campaign with the willow. In 11 matches, he has scored 281 runs at an average of 31.22. While he has maintained an impressive strike rate of 152.72, he doesn’t have a single 50-plus score to his name.

Pant will be seen in action when Delhi take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, 11 May. Analyzing the contest, Chopra spoke about Pant on his YouTube channel:

"Rishabh Pant needs to play a big innings. As of now, he is trying to slam every ball for four or six. When it comes off, it looks good. When it doesn’t, it hurts the team. He needs to play more carefully and come up with an innings of some maturity. Nothing more than that. Just maturity is what I am expecting and seeking from Pant.”

The DC skipper was dismissed for 21 off 11 in the franchise’s previous match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He struck four fours before dragging a delivery from Moeen Ali back onto the stumps.

“Khaleel is the pick of their bowlers” - Aakash Chopra impressed with DC left-arm seamer

Speaking about Delhi’s bowling, Chopra named Khaleel Ahmed as the pick of the bowlers while urging spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to lift their game. He stated:

“Axar Patel is back in the playing XI but he needs to do better. Kuldeep Yadav also needs to bowl better. For me, Khaleel Ahmed is the pick of their bowlers. Shardul Thakur and Anrich Nortje have picked up a few wickets but Khaleel has been absolutely gun. He has been the best bowler in the team by some distance.”

Khaleel has claimed 16 scalps in eight matches at an average of 15.50 and an economy rate of 7.75. Kuldeep is DC’s leading wicket-taker with 18 victims from 11 matches. However, his economy rate has been rather high at 8.87.

