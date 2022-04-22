“If they are playing 6 batters, crucial for Padikkal to perform” - Aakash Chopra analyzes RR’s team strategy ahead of IPL 2022 clash vs DC

Aakash Chopra has termed Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) ploy to play six batters and five pure bowlers against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as an interesting one. The former Indian batter opined that if Rajasthan want to continue with the same strategy in IPL 2022, opener Devdutt Padikkal will need to start firing quickly.

RR beat KKR by seven runs in their previous match on Monday (18 April) while defending a total of 217. Pacer Obed McCoy was drafted into the playing XI in place of all-rounder James Neesham. The left-arm seamer played his part in the win over Kolkata, claiming two wickets.

While the ploy worked against KKR, Chopra reckons that for the five-bowler approach would succeed consistently only if out-of-form batters like Padikkal perform. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said ahead of RR's clash against DC on Friday (22 April):

“Devdutt Padikkal’s bat is not doing the talking. If he is not scoring, then the team could face issues as they do not have depth in the batting. They are not playing Neesham and Nathan Coulter-Nile got injured at the start of the tournament. If they are playing six batters, it will be crucial for Padikkal to perform.”

The 21-year-old left-handed batter has scored 138 runs in six IPL 2022 matches at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 122.12.

Analyzing RR’s batting in depth, Chopra pointed out that skipper Sanju Samson has been inconsistent while there are question marks over Karun Nair and Riyan Parag as well. The 44-year-old added:

“After one good knock, Samson has only shown glimpses of his talent. He will be expected to score. Shimron Hetmyer is having a phenomenal season. But Karun Nair, Riyan Parag and Padikkal are three of the six batters. This is a definite weak link.”

Nair was brought in for the match against KKR, but he was dismissed for just three. Parag, meanwhile, has scored 48 runs from six matches at an average of under 10.

“‘Boss’ Buttler has been incredible” - Aakash Chopra in awe of RR opener

While the rest of the Rajasthan batters, barring Hetmyer, might have been inconsistent, opener Jos Buttler has been in incredible form. Against Kolkata, the England batter slammed his second hundred of the season.

The 31-year-old is the current Orange Cap holder in IPL 2022. He has clobbered 375 runs in six games at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 156.90. Praising the attacking opener, Chopra said:

“‘Boss’ Buttler has been incredible, and he is just unstoppable.”

He, however, added that DC could use the spin of Axar Patel early on to try and throttle the English wicketkeeper-batter. The former opener explained:

“DC might bring Axar early against him because we have seen him struggle a bit against left-arm spin. Expect Axar to bowl in the powerplay.”

Rajasthan are currently third in the IPL 2022 points table with eight points from six games.

Also Read: “There were fears that they might disintegrate” - Aakash Chopra hails DC for stellar show against PBKS in IPL 2022 despite COVID-19 troubles

Edited by Samya Majumdar