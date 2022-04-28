“We have seen only trailer, picture hasn't come out” - Aakash Chopra on DC’s skipper Rishabh Pant’s batting in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has urged Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant to lead from the front with the bat as they look to get their IPL 2022 campaign back on track. Chopra stated that the southpaw has only shown glimpses of his ability and needs to start scoring big runs.

The 24-year-old has amassed 188 runs in seven matches at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 154.10. He is yet to hit a half-century and has a highest score of 44.

Delhi are currently in seventh position in the IPL 2022 points table, having registered three wins and four losses. They will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Previewing the key clash, Chopra told ESPNcricinfo that the time has come for the DC captain to stand up and deliver. He said:

“Rishabh Pant will have to score runs and big ones at that. We have seen only trailer, the picture hasn't come out yet. For how long will the openers carry the team along? If they get out, the likes of Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel are left to score runs.”

Opener Prithvi Shaw is Delhi’s leading run-getter in IPL 2022, having scored 254 runs at a strike rate of 164.93. Despite missing the first couple of matches, David Warner is second on the list. He has 219 runs at a strike rate of 157.55.

“Kuldeep Yadav has been a revelation and Pant deserves praise for the same” - Aakash Chopra

Shifting focus to bowling, Chopra praised left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his impressive performances. He added that DC captain Pant also deserves kudos for utilizing him smartly. The 44-year-old stated:

“Kuldeep Yadav has been a revelation and Rishabh Pant deserves praise for the same. He is bowling him strategically, just like Sanju Samson is doing with Yuzvendra Chahal. So, Kuldeep bowls when batters are on the attack and there are better chances of wickets.”

Concluding his thoughts on the bowling attack, Chopra said:

“Khaleel Ahmed has impressed me a lot, barring the last game. He is doing well. Mustafizur Rahman has not picked up a lot of wickets, but he has been consistent. Shardul Thakur is not picking wickets, which is an issue.”

Kuldeep is Delhi’s leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 13 wickets from seven games. He is followed by Ahmed, who has 11 scalps from six matches.

