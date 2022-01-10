"I won't be surprised if AB de Villiers is seen in the RCB camp in IPL 2022" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has said it will not take him by surprise if AB de Villiers is seen in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dugout during IPL 2022.

De Villiers has already announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket. So he will not be seen in RCB colors as a player in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that AB de Villiers might be a part of the RCB coaching setup in IPL 2022. He said:

"Of course, Sanjay Bangar is the head coach of RCB but I won't be surprised if AB de Villiers is seen in the RCB camp this year as well, that means in IPL 2022."

The former KKR player feels the Proteas great might have bid adieu to the game as a player but will be seen on the field of play. Chopra observed:

"It is an interesting thing that AB de Villiers has announced his retirement. He has said that he will not play anywhere, he will not play the IPL as well. But he will still be there on the ground."

Dr. Cric Point @drcricpoint

#IPL2022 #ABdeVilliers AB de Villiers hinted that he want to mentor as professional or in casual basis to youngsters of SA and RCB. (Sunday Times) AB de Villiers hinted that he want to mentor as professional or in casual basis to youngsters of SA and RCB. (Sunday Times)#IPL2022 #ABdeVilliers https://t.co/MbC4x4QTKQ

De Villiers recently revealed that he will have a role to play for both South Africa and RCB in the coming days.

Aakash Chopra feels AB de Villiers could become a mentor or batting coach at RCB

AB de Villiers has been associated with RCB for more than a decade

Aakash Chopra highlighted that franchises tend to bring back their trusted players in some capacity or the other. He explained:

"It has been a custom, if you see any franchise, that a player who plays from a franchise, after a while, he is sitting in their dugout as a mentor or batting coach or something or the other."

The renowned commentator concluded by saying that RCB would have also thought about bringing back AB de Villiers. Chopra pointed out:

"Similarly, I feel either RCB would have already approached AB de Villiers or would be doing so and he will be seen in that dugout as a mentor or batting coach."

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



One of the greatest to have ever played the game,



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #BoldAwards2021 𝑩𝑶𝑳𝑫 𝑨𝑾𝑨𝑹𝑫𝑺 2021 🏅One of the greatest to have ever played the game, @ABdeVilliers17 goes straight into RCB’s HALL OF FAME for giving us countless unforgettable memories in the Red and Gold. 🤩 𝑩𝑶𝑳𝑫 𝑨𝑾𝑨𝑹𝑫𝑺 2021 🏅 One of the greatest to have ever played the game, @ABdeVilliers17 goes straight into RCB’s HALL OF FAME for giving us countless unforgettable memories in the Red and Gold. 🤩❤️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #BoldAwards2021 https://t.co/JPa7s8rION

Also Read Article Continues below

De Villiers has been synonymous with RCB since he was acquired by the franchise ahead of IPL 2011. The mercurial batter is the second-highest run-getter for the franchise in the tournament's history, his 4491 runs only behind Virat Kohli's 6283.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will AB de Villiers be seen in the RCB dugout in IPL 2022? Yes No 28 votes so far