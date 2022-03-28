“Daniel Sams bowling 18th over was a mistake” – Aakash Chopra feels Mumbai Indians erred in bowling strategy against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 match 

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckons that the Mumbai Indians (MI) got it wrong by giving the 18th over to Daniel Sams during their IPL 2022 opener against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday.

Chasing 178 for victory at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DC needed 28 off the last three overs. However, Sams conceded 24 in the 18th over, after which the result of the match became a formality.

Reviewing the DC vs MI clash, Chopra stated on his YouTube channel:

“Lalit Yadav played well and after, Shardul Thakur’s effective cameo, Axar Patel came in and scored at a strike rate of 200. But there were two to three important things to consider as MI made a few mistakes. Daniel Sams bowling the 18th over was a mistake. Either Tymal Mills or Bumrah should have come in. I felt Daniel Sams would bowl the 20th over. 24 runs came in that 18th over. (Jasprit) Bumrah was very expensive, which also hurt MI.”

Lalit and Axar featured in an unbroken 75-run seventh-wicket stand in five overs to stun the five-time champions. While Lalit was unbeaten on 48 off 38 deliveries, Axar hammered 38* in 17 balls, striking two fours and three sixes.

The MI pacers had an off-day as Bumrah conceded 43 in 3.2 overs without claiming a wicket. Sams, on the other hand, gave away 57 runs in his four overs.

“He justified his 15.25 crore price tag in the first match” - Chopra on Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan

While Mumbai went down in their opening encounter of an IPL season yet again, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan played a stunning innings, hammering an unbeaten 81 off 48 balls. He was the most expensive purchase at the mega auction as MI bought him back for ₹15.25 crore.

Praising the youngster for his superb knock, Chopra said:

“Mumbai made a brilliant start. Ishan Kishan, this guy is on a mission. He is absolutely sensational. He justified his ₹15.25 crore price tag in the first match. He began with a few drives and then just went berserk with fours and sixes. He played the role of an opener as well as finisher.”

Despite Kishan’s blazing knock, Mumbai fell well short of posting 200 as DC left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned with figures of 3 for 18.

